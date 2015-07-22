SANTO DOMINGO (AccessDR) -- La Asociación de Hoteles y Proyectos Turísticos del Este y la Asociación Dominicana de Prensa Turística han coincidido en la escogencia de Francisco Javier García, ministro de Turismo de la República Dominicana, como “...
SANTO DOMINGO (AccessDR) -- The Association of Hotels and Tourism Projects of the Dominican Republic’s Eastern Region, and the Dominican Association of Tourism Journalists, both elected Francisco Javier García, the country’s Minister of Tourism,...
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (GISL) -- The Company and the Union continued its conciliation meetings under the leadership of the Honourable Minister of Labour and Enterprise Development at the offices of the Ministry of Labour and Enterprise Development...
KINGSTON (OPM) -- Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Housing, Water and Works, Dr. Horace Chang, says the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) will focus on administering Public Private Partnerships (...
ST JOHN’S, Antigua (WICB) -- The West Indies Under-19 team will have a seven-match tour of South Africa in mid-year as they continue preparation for the International Cricket Council’s Under-19 World Cup.
HAVANA (IPS) -- Falta de atención e irresponsabilidad de peatones, violaciones de las regulaciones de seguridad vial, exceso de velocidad y mal estado de las calles y vehículos, entre otras causas, provocan anualmente miles de accidentes en Cuba,...
HAVANA (IPS) -- El trabajo de los libreros españoles resultó notable en la producción de las letras en Cuba durante la primera mitad del siglo XX, cuando fundaron instituciones que todavía hoy son recordadas, como La Moderna Poesía, una de las...
HAVANA (IPS) -- Inequidades de género y escaso protagonismo juvenil marcan los procesos de innovación agropecuaria en el municipio Camajuaní, ubicado al noreste de la provincia Villa Clara, en la región central de la nación caribeña.
GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman (CNS) -- The Department of Tourism kicked off 2017 hosting a group of millennial-focused travel agents for a familiarisation trip to the Cayman Islands, part of Travel Agent magazine’s “30 Under 30” programme.
KINGSTON (JIS) -- Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague, says there are sufficiently qualified candidates in Jamaica to fill the post of Commissioner of Police. The Minister, who was addressing members of the Jamaica Constabulary...
KINGSTON (JIS) -- Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Winston De La Haye, is underscoring the need for public-private partnerships to provide funding for important projects pertaining to public health. Among these is the Jamaica...
KINGSTON (JIS) -- Six judges have been sworn in to serve in the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, with effect from January 9. The judges are Hon. Justice Carol Edwards to the Court of Appeal; Her Honour Sonia Bertram Linton, His Honour Dale Palmer...
GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman (CNS) -- Southwest Airlines has filed an application with the US Department of Transportation to serve Grand Cayman’s Owen Roberts International Airport daily from Fort Lauderdale beginning 4 June 2017, provided the...