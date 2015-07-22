  • Sharebar

Caribseek News & Events Calendar

Wednesday, July 22, 2015 - 00:30

Por Tercer Año Consecutivo Economía RD Es Que Más Crece En AL

SANTO DOMINGO (DICOM) -- El Producto Interno Bruto (PIB) de la República Dominicana registró un crecimiento real de 6.6% en el año 2016.

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 20:09

Danilo: “No Podemos Seguir Buscando Fuera De Nuestra Región Ni Culpables Ni Salvadores”

SANTO DOMINGO (DICOM) -- “No podemos seguir buscando fuera de nuestra región ni culpables ni salvadores.

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 20:07

Advancing A Clean Energy Agenda In The Caribbean

ST. MICHAEL (CDB) -- Caribbean countries have made notable progress in making the shift to sustainable energy but more must be done to promote and unlock financing for a clean energy shift in the Region.

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 19:53

CRFM And Norwegian Fisheries Experts Visit Agriculture Ministry

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (GISL) -- The Permanent Secretary (Ag.) in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Mrs. Angela Siew received a courtesy visit by Milton Haughton, Executive Director of the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (...

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 19:47

Statement By Ag. Foreign Affairs Minister On The Occasion Of The 68th Republic Day Of India

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (GISL) -- The following is a statement delivered by the Honourable Major General Edmund Dillon, Acting Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in celebration of the 68th Republic Day of...

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 19:45

L'Envoyée De L'ONU Condamne Le Viol Collectif D'Une Jeune Fille Et Appelle À Une Réponse Adéquate

NEW YORK, NY, U.S.A. (ONU) -- La Représentante spéciale du Secrétaire général en Haïti, Sandra Honoré, a condamné vendredi avec la plus grande indignation le viol collectif d'une jeune fille mineure, lequel a été filmé et diffusé sur les réseaux...

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 19:40

Reifer Helps Jags Notch First Win

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (WICB) -- Left-handed all-rounder Raymon Reifer stroked a fluent half-century, as Guyana Jaguars arrested their losing slide by brushing aside the previously unbeaten Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners by eight wickets on...

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 19:37

Sammy Hails Volcanoes Despite Defeat

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (WICB) -- Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has praised the quality of the Windward Islands Volcanoes side and believes they can make strides in the ongoing Regional Super50.

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 19:35

Alojamiento Privado Se Expande En El Popular Destino De Trinidad

HAVANA (IPS) -- La hostelera privada Mirelys apura las obras con vistas a terminar este mismo año dos nuevas habitaciones en la azotea de su casa y captar más beneficios del creciente flujo de turistas internacionales que atrae Trinidad, una de las...

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 19:30

Alianza Cubano-Alemana Esparce Sistemas De Riego Ecológicos

HAVANA (IPS) -- Los sembradíos de hortalizas del productor Camilo Estevens, en su finca en la periferia capitalina,disponen de un sistema de riego alimentado por energía fotovoltaica, que elevólos rendimientos y el aprovechamiento del escaso...

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 19:27

Two Florida Ports Cancel Plans To Ink Pacts With Cuba

WASHINGTON, DC, U.S.A. (VOA) -- Two Florida ports have canceled plans to sign cooperation pacts with Communist-ruled Cuba after state Governor Rick Scott threatened to cancel their funding if they did business with the "Cuban dictatorship."

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 19:23

Jeffrey Kelly Ta Sigui Sostene E Bagamunderianan Di Su Gobierno Pa Loke Ta Huurmento Di Edificio

ORANJESTAD (MEP) -- Un biaha mas nos por a scucha e parlamentario di AVP, Jeffrey Kelly canta e tumba raya “Huurmento di edificio di gobierno” sin cu e pober tin e nocion di kico ta e maneho di su gobierno riba e tereno  specifico aki.

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 19:17

Den 7 Aña Gabinete Eman A Aumenta E Suma Di Pensioen Di Esnan Casa Cu Un Miserabel 6 Florin Y Di Soltero Cu 4 Florin

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 19:14

Premiacion Anual Di Servicio Di Cliente Na Caribbean Palm Village Resort

NOORD -- Caribbean Palm Village Resort recientemente a reconoce e recipientenan di su Premionan di Servicio di Cliente di 2017, durante un lunch special cu a wordo ofreci pa gerencia na Sweet Peppers restaurant.

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 19:11

Lotto Ta Felicita Federacion Di Pesas Cu Nan Celebracion Riba Dia Di Betico

ORANJESTAD -- Ya pa varios aña e federacion di hisamento di peso esta Aruba Amateur Weightlifting Association ta organisa nan prome actividad di aña riba nan calendario y hustamente ta haci esaki riba Dia di Betico cu ta 25 di januari.

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 19:08

St. Fundacion Lotto Pa Deporte A Firma Un Contract Di Huur Cu SMAC

ORANJESTAD -- Recientemente St. Fundacion Lotto pa Deporte a firma un contract di huur cu e organizacion encarga cu Carnaval na Aruba esta SMAC.

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 19:06

La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino A Tene Un Job Fair

EAGLE BEACH -- E departamento di Recursonan Humano, conhuntamente cu e departamentonan di Ingenieria y Housekeeping, a organisa un Job Fair recientemente den e resort su sala di multi-uso, solicitando abiertamente candidatonan potencial pa empleo...

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 19:04

Aruba Su Kalender Di Parha A Debuta Na Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

PALM BEACH -- E hardinnan na Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino tabata e lugar perfecto pa e desvelo di e Kalender di Parha di 2017, publica pa e Aruba Birdlife Conservation, y financia pa e resort, pa e di dos anja consecutivo.

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 19:02

Marte Hoffiz Makes Fruitful Visit To Havana

HAVANA (NORCECA) -- NORCECA President Cristóbal Marte Hoffiz of Dominican Republic said the volleyball confederation will prorate the support to Cuba to recover the legend of Las Morenas del Caribe, “winners of three consecutive Olympic gold medals...

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 15:34

