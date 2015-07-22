  • Sharebar

Wednesday, July 22, 2015 - 00:30

Hoteleros Y Periodistas Eligen Francisco Javier Personaje Turístico Del Año

SANTO DOMINGO (AccessDR) -- La Asociación de Hoteles y Proyectos Turísticos del Este y la Asociación Dominicana de Prensa Turística han coincidido en la escogencia de  Francisco Javier García, ministro de Turismo de la República Dominicana, como “...

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 12:05

Dominican Minister Of Tourism Chosen “Tourism Personality Of The Year”

SANTO DOMINGO (AccessDR) -- The Association of Hotels and Tourism Projects of the Dominican Republic’s Eastern Region, and the Dominican Association of Tourism Journalists,  both elected Francisco Javier García, the country’s Minister of Tourism,...

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 12:03

Primera Dama Lleva Juguetes Y Esperanzas A Niños Internos En Hospital Robert Reid Cabral

SANTO DOMINGO (DICOM) -- En ocasión del Día de los Santos Reyes, Cándida Montilla de Medina entrega juguetes.

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 11:58

Gobierno Entrega Más De 270 Mil Juguetes A Través Del Plan Social De La Presidencia

SANTO DOMINGO (DICOM) -- “La alegría de un niño cuando recibe un juguete, no tiene precio”.

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 11:46

Danilo Medina Recorre Centro De Rehabilitación Psicosocial

SANTO DOMINGO (DICOM) -- Danilo Medina realizó hoy un amplio recorrido por el nuevo Centro de Rehabilitación Psicosocial.

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 11:44

Outstanding Collective Agreements Un-Resolved

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (GISL) -- The Company and the Union continued its conciliation meetings under the leadership of the Honourable Minister of Labour and Enterprise Development at the offices of the Ministry of Labour and Enterprise Development...

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 11:30

Reorganized Housing Agency To Focus On Public Private Partnerships

KINGSTON (OPM) -- Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Housing, Water and Works, Dr. Horace Chang, says the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) will focus on administering Public Private Partnerships (...

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 11:27

Windies Women To Have England Camp

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (WICB) -- West Indies Women’s team will have a two-week camp in England as part of their preparation for the International Cricket Council’s Women’s World Cup later this year.

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 11:16

World Cup Winners To Tour South Africa

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (WICB) -- The West Indies Under-19 team will have a seven-match tour of South Africa in mid-year as they continue preparation for the International Cricket Council’s Under-19 World Cup.

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 11:14

Accidentes De Tránsito Siguen En Ascenso En Cuba

HAVANA (IPS) -- Falta de atención e irresponsabilidad de peatones, violaciones de las regulaciones de seguridad vial, exceso de velocidad y mal estado de las calles y vehículos, entre otras causas, provocan anualmente miles de accidentes en Cuba,...

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 11:10

La Huella De España Pervive Entre Los Libreros Cubanos

HAVANA (IPS) -- El trabajo de los libreros españoles resultó notable en la producción de las letras en Cuba durante la primera mitad del siglo XX, cuando fundaron instituciones que todavía hoy son recordadas, como La Moderna Poesía, una de las...

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 11:07

Las Inequidades Marcan También La Innovación Agropecuaria Cubana

HAVANA (IPS) -- Inequidades de género y escaso protagonismo juvenil marcan los procesos de innovación agropecuaria en el municipio Camajuaní, ubicado al noreste de la provincia Villa Clara, en la región central de la nación caribeña.

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 11:05

Lidè Ansyen Lame Rebel La Ann Ayiti, Guy Philippe Konparèt Devan Yon Tribinal Federal Nan Miami Sou Akizasyon Dilè Dwòg

WASHINGTON, DC, U.S.A. (VOA) -- Nouvèl yo fè konnen Guy Philippe ki gen 48 tan te konparèt devan yon tribinal Federal nan Miami vandredi 6 janvye 2017 la anba akizasyon trafik dwòg.

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 10:52

DoT Targets Millennials With Trip For Travel Agents

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman (CNS) -- The Department of Tourism kicked off 2017 hosting a group of millennial-focused travel agents for a familiarisation trip to the Cayman Islands, part of Travel Agent magazine’s “30 Under 30” programme.

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 10:31

There Are Enough Qualified Jamaicans To Fill The Post – Security Minister

KINGSTON (JIS) -- Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague, says there are sufficiently qualified candidates in Jamaica to fill the post of Commissioner of Police. The Minister, who was addressing members of the Jamaica Constabulary...

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 10:29

CCMI Launches Virtual Reef Education

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman (CNS) --The Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) is taking classrooms underwater as its latest educational initiative.

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 10:20

Public-Private Partnerships Needed To Fund Projects In Health Sector

KINGSTON (JIS) -- Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Winston De La Haye, is underscoring the need for public-private partnerships to provide funding for important projects pertaining to public health. Among these is the Jamaica...

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 10:19

Six Judges Promoted

KINGSTON (JIS) -- Six judges have been sworn in to serve in the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, with effect from January 9. The judges are Hon. Justice Carol Edwards to the Court of Appeal; Her Honour Sonia Bertram Linton, His Honour Dale Palmer...

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 10:13

Southwest Flights To Grand Cayman To Begin In June

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman (CNS) -- Southwest Airlines has filed an application with the US Department of Transportation to serve Grand Cayman’s Owen Roberts International Airport daily from Fort Lauderdale beginning 4 June 2017, provided the...

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 10:07

