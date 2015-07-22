CANCÚN -- Con la finalidad de prevenir accidentes en los hogares durante la temporada navideña, el H. Cuerpo de Bomberos de Benito Juárez realiza el programa “Navidad Segura”, por medio del cual se han distribuido cinco mil 600 trípticos en...
SANTO DOMINGO (INDOTEL) -- El Instituto Dominicano de las Telecomunicaciones (INDOTEL) entregó hoy al Ministerio de Obras Públicas un total de 500 computadoras, como forma de colaborar con el fortalecimiento de los planes de modernización digital y...
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (GISL) -- The Consumer Affairs Division of the Ministry of Trade and Industry wishes to remind members of the public, that the Division will be continuing its educational drive which is geared towards edifying consumers...
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (GISL) -- The Honourable Anthony Garcia, Minister of Education and a team of officials will be meeting with the Principal of Queens’ Royal College (QRC) on Friday 30th December, 2016 at the Ministry’s Head Office located at...
ST JOHN’S, Antigua (WICB) -- The Board of Directors of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) would like to pay tribute to the late Sir K Dwight Venner, the former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.
HAVANA (IPS) -- Julio César, Yennis, Gerónimo, Mayra, Gregory y Raquel, son algunas de las personas que protagonizan la serie documental La Enciclopedia de la Tierra, presentada en el Encuentro Nacional de Innovación 2016, que tuvo lugar en la...
WASHINGTON, DC, U.S.A. (VOA) -- Sepandan pòtpawòl KEP, Nicole Siméon, ki te pale ak Lavwadlamerik fè konnen rezilta eleksyon lejislatif konplemantè pou depite ak yon tyè sena a ap deyò moso pa moso apati dat 29 desanm nan.
WASHINGTON, DC, U.S.A. (VOA) -- Downtown Havana resident Margarita Marquez says she received a special Christmas gift this year: web access at home, a rarity in a country with one of the lowest internet penetration rates in the world.
GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman (CNS) -- Derek Haines has run more than 2,000 miles over 2016 as part of his participation in the “Mountains and Marathons” challenge on behalf of the Have a Heart charity which sponsors heart surgery for children in need...
GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman (CNS) -- The Hope For Today Foundation, which runs a halfway house for recovering addicts in West Bay, has received an early Christmas present with a $10,000 donation from the Ministry of Community Affairs, delivered by...
KINGSTON (JIS) -- Residents of some low-income communities in the Corporate Area are benefiting from the ingenuity of Scheed Cole, whose recycling business employs more than 20 of them in transforming waste material into sculptures and other...
KINGSTON (JIS) -- The country’s justice sector has benefited from significant Canadian funding support totalling over $4.25 billion (Can$44.2 million) over the past 16 years. Provided under the Global Affairs Canada initiative, the money has mainly...
CANCÚN -- En lo que va de la administración 2016-2018 la Ventanilla Única de Trámites y Servicios del Ayuntamiento de Benito Juárez ha reportado la atención de más de 9 mil 226 contribuyentes, incluyendo servicios de asesorías, cobro del Impuesto...
CANCÚN -- La Dirección de Servicios Públicos Municipales, en coordinación con la Zona Federal Marítimo Terrestre (Zofemat), intensifican los trabajos de limpieza y mantenimiento de playas, con un aumento en la plantilla de personal destinada a...