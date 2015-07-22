ST. MICHAEL (CDB) -- Caribbean countries have made notable progress in making the shift to sustainable energy but more must be done to promote and unlock financing for a clean energy shift in the Region.
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (GISL) -- The Permanent Secretary (Ag.) in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Mrs. Angela Siew received a courtesy visit by Milton Haughton, Executive Director of the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (...
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (GISL) -- The following is a statement delivered by the Honourable Major General Edmund Dillon, Acting Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in celebration of the 68th Republic Day of...
NEW YORK, NY, U.S.A. (ONU) -- La Représentante spéciale du Secrétaire général en Haïti, Sandra Honoré, a condamné vendredi avec la plus grande indignation le viol collectif d'une jeune fille mineure, lequel a été filmé et diffusé sur les réseaux...
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (WICB) -- Left-handed all-rounder Raymon Reifer stroked a fluent half-century, as Guyana Jaguars arrested their losing slide by brushing aside the previously unbeaten Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners by eight wickets on...
HAVANA (IPS) -- La hostelera privada Mirelys apura las obras con vistas a terminar este mismo año dos nuevas habitaciones en la azotea de su casa y captar más beneficios del creciente flujo de turistas internacionales que atrae Trinidad, una de las...
HAVANA (IPS) -- Los sembradíos de hortalizas del productor Camilo Estevens, en su finca en la periferia capitalina,disponen de un sistema de riego alimentado por energía fotovoltaica, que elevólos rendimientos y el aprovechamiento del escaso...
WASHINGTON, DC, U.S.A. (VOA) -- Two Florida ports have canceled plans to sign cooperation pacts with Communist-ruled Cuba after state Governor Rick Scott threatened to cancel their funding if they did business with the "Cuban dictatorship."
ORANJESTAD (MEP) -- Un biaha mas nos por a scucha e parlamentario di AVP, Jeffrey Kelly canta e tumba raya “Huurmento di edificio di gobierno” sin cu e pober tin e nocion di kico ta e maneho di su gobierno riba e tereno specifico aki.
NOORD -- Caribbean Palm Village Resort recientemente a reconoce e recipientenan di su Premionan di Servicio di Cliente di 2017, durante un lunch special cu a wordo ofreci pa gerencia na Sweet Peppers restaurant.
ORANJESTAD -- Ya pa varios aña e federacion di hisamento di peso esta Aruba Amateur Weightlifting Association ta organisa nan prome actividad di aña riba nan calendario y hustamente ta haci esaki riba Dia di Betico cu ta 25 di januari.
EAGLE BEACH -- E departamento di Recursonan Humano, conhuntamente cu e departamentonan di Ingenieria y Housekeeping, a organisa un Job Fair recientemente den e resort su sala di multi-uso, solicitando abiertamente candidatonan potencial pa empleo...
PALM BEACH -- E hardinnan na Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino tabata e lugar perfecto pa e desvelo di e Kalender di Parha di 2017, publica pa e Aruba Birdlife Conservation, y financia pa e resort, pa e di dos anja consecutivo.
HAVANA (NORCECA) -- NORCECA President Cristóbal Marte Hoffiz of Dominican Republic said the volleyball confederation will prorate the support to Cuba to recover the legend of Las Morenas del Caribe, “winners of three consecutive Olympic gold medals...