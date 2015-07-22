  • Sharebar

Wednesday, July 22, 2015 - 00:30

Bomberos Realizan Campaña Sobre Medidas De Prevención En Los Hogares

CANCÚN -- Con la finalidad de prevenir accidentes en los hogares durante la temporada navideña, el H. Cuerpo de Bomberos de Benito Juárez realiza el programa “Navidad Segura”, por medio del cual se han distribuido cinco mil 600 trípticos en...

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 14:28

Indotel Entrega A MOPC 500 Computadoras Como Parte Del Programa República Digital

SANTO DOMINGO (INDOTEL) -- El Instituto Dominicano de las Telecomunicaciones (INDOTEL) entregó hoy al Ministerio de Obras Públicas un total de 500 computadoras, como forma de colaborar con el fortalecimiento de los planes de modernización digital y...

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 14:24

Más De 40 Mil Embarazadas Reciben Beneficios Del Despacho De La Primera Dama

SANTO DOMINGO (DICOM) -- El Despacho de la Primera Dama ha mejorado la vida de más de 40 mil embarazadas de distintos puntos del país.

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 14:20

Danilo Medina Declara El 2017 Como El Año Del Desarrollo Agroforestal

SANTO DOMINGO (DICOM) -- El presidente Danilo Medina declaró el 2017 como el “Año del Desarrollo Agroforestal”.

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 14:17

Consumer Affairs: Be A Smart Consumer In 2017

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (GISL) -- The Consumer Affairs Division of the Ministry of Trade and Industry wishes to remind members of the public, that the Division will be continuing its educational drive which is geared towards edifying consumers...

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 14:12

Ministry Of Education Aims To Improve QRC Facilities

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (GISL) -- The Honourable Anthony Garcia, Minister of Education and a team of officials will be meeting with the Principal of Queens’ Royal College (QRC) on Friday 30th December, 2016 at the Ministry’s Head Office located at...

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 14:11

WICB Pays Tribute To Sir Dwight Venner

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (WICB) -- The Board of Directors of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) would like to pay tribute to the late Sir K Dwight Venner, the former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 12:23

Innovaciones Agropecuarias Contribuyen Al Desarrollo Local En Cuba

HAVANA (IPS) -- Julio César, Yennis, Gerónimo, Mayra, Gregory y Raquel, son algunas de las personas que protagonizan la serie documental La Enciclopedia de la Tierra, presentada en el Encuentro Nacional de Innovación 2016, que tuvo lugar en la...

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 12:19

Rezon Ki Lakoz KEP A Ranvwaye Dat Piblikasyon Rezilta Definitif Eleksyon Prezidansyèl Novanm Yo

 WASHINGTON, DC, U.S.A. (VOA) -- Sepandan pòtpawòl KEP, Nicole Siméon, ki te pale ak Lavwadlamerik fè konnen rezilta eleksyon lejislatif konplemantè pou depite ak yon tyè sena a ap deyò moso pa moso apati dat 29 desanm nan.

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 12:08

Cuba Allows Home Internet In Small Experiment

 WASHINGTON, DC, U.S.A. (VOA) -- Downtown Havana resident Margarita Marquez says she received a special Christmas gift this year: web access at home, a rarity in a country with one of the lowest internet penetration rates in the world.

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 12:05

Derek Haines Covers 2,000 Miles For Charity In 2016

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman (CNS) -- Derek Haines has run more than 2,000 miles over 2016 as part of his participation in the “Mountains and Marathons” challenge on behalf of the Have a Heart charity which sponsors heart surgery for children in need...

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 12:00

Halfway Home Gets Boost From Ministry

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman (CNS) -- The Hope For Today Foundation, which runs a halfway house for recovering addicts in West Bay, has received an early Christmas present with a $10,000 donation from the Ministry of Community Affairs, delivered by...

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 11:57

Miss Cayman Back From Miss World Contest

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman (CNS) -- Miss Cayman Islands 2016 Monyque Roshel Brooks was welcomed home this week following her participation in the Miss World pageant.

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 11:53

Flow Technician Awarded For Excellence

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman (CNS) -- Charles Bodden, who has been with the company for more than 40 years, has won Flow’s Managing Directors Award for Excellence for 2016.

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 11:50

Call Centre Job-Ad Proves To Be A Scam

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman (CNS) -- An advertisement posted on Facebook looking for people to work at a call centre in the Cayman Islands has proved to be a con the police have said.

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 11:47

Recycling Business Provides Employment For Inner-City Residents

KINGSTON (JIS) -- Residents of some low-income communities in the Corporate Area are benefiting from the ingenuity of Scheed Cole, whose recycling business employs more than 20 of them in transforming waste material into sculptures and other...

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 09:32

Justice Sector Benefits From Canadian Support

KINGSTON (JIS) -- The country’s justice sector has benefited from significant Canadian funding support totalling over $4.25 billion (Can$44.2 million) over the past 16 years. Provided under the Global Affairs Canada initiative, the money has mainly...

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 09:14

Optimiza Gobierno Municipal Servicios En Ventanilla Única

CANCÚN -- En lo que va de la administración 2016-2018 la Ventanilla Única de Trámites y Servicios del Ayuntamiento de Benito Juárez ha reportado la atención de más de 9 mil 226 contribuyentes, incluyendo servicios de asesorías, cobro del Impuesto...

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 15:41

Dependencias Municipales Intensifican Trabajos De Limpieza De Playas

CANCÚN -- La Dirección de Servicios Públicos Municipales, en coordinación con la Zona Federal Marítimo Terrestre (Zofemat), intensifican los trabajos de limpieza y mantenimiento de playas, con un aumento en la plantilla de personal destinada a...

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 15:36

